Yes, we’re also at a loss for words.. So there’s an adult tape of Ugandan socialite come Diamond Platnumz’s wife Zari Hassan that leaked some years back?

Well, reports have it that soon after leaving her ex husband, the late Ivan Ssemwanga, Zari hopped on a rebound relationship with one weird dude. One that would mess her reputation years later.

That was before she met the Tanzanian superstar.

Now for the first time ever, the beautiful mother of five has broken her silence about the leaked tape saying she was in a long distance relationship with a man that had recorded their intimate moment.

“I’m not ashamed of my past, you don’t plan a sex video to come out. The time I left Ivan I was dating a person and because it was a long distance relationship thing, we would get on the phone and do whatever we have to do, we were adults and we had our intimate moments.” She told Uganda’s Sanyu FM in an interview.

According to her, she broke up with the guy who was living abroad who later threatened that he was going to leak the sex tape if he wasn’t paid.

“It came to a point where this person had recorded a session. It came to a point where I decided to leave the relationship and he blackmailed me that i should pay him.” Zari said.

Adding;

“I said its fine, you wanna release this video? Its fine. You cannot blackmail me for having a relationship with you. You wanna blackmail me by releasing my sex video that you recorded? Its fine go ahead and he did. Its in the past.”

Zari is now married to Diamond Platnumz with whom she has two kids.