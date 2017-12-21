Larry Madowo mistaken for drug peddler while in Spain

You may have noticed that your favourite new show Sidebar isn’t airing..well, that’s because its creator and host, Larry Madowo, is on holiday and as usual has been globetrotting.

So the man has been eating life with a big spoon in Spain where he bragged about watching Barcelona Messi play. While in the land of the hopeless romantics (the irony of life) the talented journalist passed by to see Kenyan international Ogada Olunga train.

In a post seen by Zipo.co.ke, Larry talks about seeing Barcelona FC in action but it happened to be a bad day for Messi as his shine wasn’t there that day even though Barca won.

The former Trend Host, one whose fans and haters alike keep wondering when he’ll get married start dating, noted that he was being harassed by locals who thought he was pushing weed. A faction wanted to sell him some while a different one wanted to buy.

The questions were so frequent that Larry felt he had to do a social media journalistic piece about it which made his trip some kind of work holiday.