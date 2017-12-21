You know J Blessing.. Now meet his beautiful sister [PHOTOS]

He is an award-winning television producer and video director and started out a few years ago making gospel music clips but has risen to become one of the most sought after video guys in the country.

There’s no doubt Jibril is a talented man, and handsome to boot.. he recently became fodder for the blogs after ditching his girlfriend Chantelle over cheating allegations (a she was the culprit for a change), before she was spotted getting cozy with a stranger in a corner of a dark club. That the underside of dating nineteen year olds..

J Blessing’s star continues to shine brighter though and the Churchill Show director has bagged numerous endorsement deals with the corporate players and even recently launched a brand of headphones called Pace Focus.

Enough of J Blessing.. Did you know he has a look-alike sister, a younger sibling? I don’t think so because he likes to keep his private life under wraps. Incidentally, she is called Chantelle.

The 8-year-old girl, who is a spitting image of her elder brother, is into fashion and she vlogs about it and no doubt has a future in the sector. Okay, at least going by her big bro’s achievements.

Here are more photos of J Blessing’s never before seen look-alike sis.