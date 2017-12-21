Huddah Monroe’s Range Rover spotted in another socialite’s compound [PHOTO]

Remember that very pink Range Rover Sport that Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe has been cruising around town with? It has been spotted in the compound of an upcoming socialite going by the name Joy Agunjah aka T baby.

She is a younger sister to socialite Corazon Kwamboka who has been parading her assets all over the web.

A while back, Huddah shared photos of the state of the art SUV when it was grey in colour but she went on to customize it to a screaming hot pink and even got rid of the ugly KRA number plate that the rest of us have to live with, after people went round claiming the car wasn’t hers.

Oh, she even posted the log book of the machine on social media just to shush haters who have nothing to do but troll strangers online.

That was then and more recently, Huddah has been underground leaving a lot of questions getting tossed around with claims that she had gone broke and even disposed the ride. That was shortly after flaunting her new Audi Q7. Okay, now don’t try to make one plus one of the rumours because it’s the interwebs and that’s how contradicting things are.

Joy’s Range Rover that was seen in the background of her picture on her Instagram is actually a different colour but has the registration number KCB OO1H, same as Huddah’s.

Tafakari hayo.