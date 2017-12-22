Nullify Babu Owino victory, NASA candidate pleads with judge

ANC's Joshua Otieno says he was beaten by ODM supporters

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has been dealt a major blow after Amani National Congres (ANC) candidate for the Embakasi East constituency told the court to nullify the election of Babu Owino as MP.

A signed affidavit by Joshua Otieno which has been seen by Zipo.co.ke, details how Mr Owino used violence to block him from voting in the hotly-contested August 8 election.

In what is proving to be an uphill task in defending his win, the former students’ leader is being accused Mr Otieno of rounding up his supporters to beat him up, sending him to comma for five days.

“I was hit on my forehead by the 1st respondent’s supporters at Soweto Social Hall Polling Centre where I immediately fell down and was continuously roughed up until I lost consciousness and went into comma for a period of five days,” he said in the affidavit.

He went on to accuse Paul Ongili, Babu’s real name, of threatening and intimidating the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials with death while he bribed voters inside the polling station yet police officers and the poll agency did nothing.

Zipo.co.ke reported earlier that Babu Owino was put in an awkward position after IEBC admitted to tallying errors when announcing his win and now the ANC candidate claims the election was marred by massive by irregularities.

“He had stopped the process and ballot had been arranged in front of him and people were queuing to be paid by him and his supporters as they proceed to go and vote. The police officers who were manning the station were watching as all this happened,” Otieno noted.

Jubilee candidate, Francis Mureithi, filed a petition to challenge Babu’s win and the ANC candidate siding with the former only goes to weaken Babu Owino’s defence.

ANC and ODM are both key parties of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition.