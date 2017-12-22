Miguna reveals plans to assassinate him during Christmas

Says Boinnet has formed a team to accomplish the mission

Canadian-based lawyer Miguna Miguna is back with claims that the government is working on eliminating him soon, on December 28, 2017 to be precise.

In a Thursday, December 21 Twitter post seen by Zipo.co.ke, the self-declared NRM operations manager claimed that a confidential source in the Police Service had let him know that a team of six top assassins has been formed to execute him.

“A confidential source within the Police Service has advised me that a team of six assassins has been formed to kill me,” Miguna claimed in the tweet titled ‘Exposing an Assassination Plot’.

According to the source, plans were at an advanced stage to ensure he doesn’t see the new year.

“The Inspector General, Joseph Boinnet, and Nairobi police boss, Japheth Koome, formed a team of six assassins to kill me on December 28, 2017. Let the world know. I’m not afraid of them!” Miguna noted.

This is the second time the controversial barrister who has also declared himself the National Resistance Movement general is talking about his assassination plot.

The Peeling Back the Mask author and columnist made similar claims just days after the late IEBC official, Chris Msando, was found murdered.

Miguna Miguna vied for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat but faired badly and even became the butt of social media jokes after he was deserted by his running mate hours to elections.