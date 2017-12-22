Jubilee Party nominated Member of Parliament David Ole Sankok is a proud parent after his daughter performed exemplary in the just concluded KCSE exams.

The first time legislator on Thursday, December 21, threw a huge bash to celebrate his daughter, Rosemary Naserian Sankok, who scored a mean grade of A- in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations.

Sankok literally brought Narok town to a standstill as his motorcade, trailed by tens of area residents created an impromptu carnival and traversed the town in jubilation.

All roads led to the Osim Country Lodge where area residents were treated to a feast with those who were present getting treated to former Vioja Mahakamani actors Alexander Josephat and Makokha among others.

The MP could not hide his excitement after learning of his daughter’s excellent performance shortly after Education CS Fred Matiang’i released the results, he shared his daughters grades on social media.

”SANKOK ROSEMARY NASERIAN INDEX: 28500005039 MEAN GRADE A- AGP 75 ENG B KIS B MAT A BIO B- PHY B+ CHE A GEO A- FRE A. Help me congratulate my daughter Rosemary Naserian Sankok for her exemplary performance in 2017 KCSE exams where she scored an A-(minus) at Kipsigis Girls High School, today OSIM Country LODGE Family was in jubilations as we celebrate my little Angel. All glory to God because it was not by our might nor by her IQ but by the hand of our merciful God.#Nominee001 the new Sheriff in town.” MP Sankok wrote.

David Ole Sankok is a former chairman of the National Council of Persons with Disability.