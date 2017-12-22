Employee takes Orengo to court over salary arrears

A clerk has taken the National Super Alliance lawyer and Siaya Senato, James Orengo, to court, over nonpayment of salaries and seeks to be compensated Sh950,000.

According to court papers seen by Zipo.co.ke, Gilbert Jedidah Ogango is accusing the Siaya Senator of frustrating him and blatantly refusing to pay him for one year and five months he worked at his law firm.

In the suit filed at the Employment and Labour Relations Court on Thursday, December 21, Ogango said he had to persevere for nearly two years working at the JAB Orengo Advocates as senior counsel kept promising him he would be paid once the harsh economic times were over.

“But by looking at the change in the law firm, the harsh economic times have since passed and changed for the better, but he still refuses to pay me,” the complainant said in an affidavit.

“I’m now led to believe they had been misleading me and as such my hopes and patience have been dashed — some to naught.” Mr Ogango added.

Ogango was employed as a clerk at the law firm through an oral contract in 2008 and the parties agreed on a Sh20,000 monthly salary.

The rain started beating in September 2014 when the firm first failed to pay him, the Star reports.

Ogango says he did not take it seriously because it was not the first his salary had delayed but he got worried as the payment took a while to resume, despite his dedication to service. He went on to work for 17 months without salary.