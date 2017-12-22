Just die silently, Ngunyi now tells Raila Odinga

He is asking the Nasa leader to stop threats

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi is at it again, he has bashed the National Super Alliance chief Raila Odinga saying he should be allowed to die.

The controversial political commentator was reacting to Raila’s remarks that he is ready to die if that is what was going to guarantee Kenyans electoral justice and bring an end to electoral fraud.

Speaking in Kitui on Tuesday, Raila downplayed warnings by AG Githu Muigai that he would be charged with treason, whose penalty is death, should he take the planned illegal oath.

“If Raila wants to die, No one has stopped him. He can die, if it makes him happy. He does not need our Permission,” Mutahi posted on Twitter.

“But he should stop ‘Vitisho’,” Professor Ngunyi added.

His comments as usual caused a commotion on the social media platform with Mr Odinga’s supporters asking him to leave the Nasa leader alone.

Below read a sample of what they thought:

@ayubalolo: “It’s true he has lost planing and the only dignified option for him is to commit political suicide, but must he die with innocent young men?”

@ofula_stanley: “You are running out of ideas Ngunyi find yourself a new vocation Raila is not your equal nor Uhuru’s.”

@oiredan: “Your tweets are losing taste. The world doesn’t revolve around Raila neither does Kenyan politics, give us a different topic.”

The opposition leaders maintain the plans to swear-in Mr Odinga as President were on and should happen before the year ends.