5 children die in Mandera grenade explosion

Five children have died in an explosion in Banisa, Mandera County, officials, witnesses have said.

Banisa Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner Mathias Chisambo was quoted as saying the school children were playing with a grenade they had found in a grazing field a day earlier.

“They picked up the device on Wednesday and played with it until it exploded on Thursday evening,” Chisambo said as quoted in the Nation.

Area MCA Bashir Ibrahim Alio told journalists that the device could be a colonial bomb left by the British.

The pupils who lost their lives are aged between 12 and 16 years.