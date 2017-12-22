5 children die in Mandera grenade explosion

Colonial bomb?

By
Jane Zawadi
-
SHARE
Colonial bomb
File photo of an officer preparing to detonate a colonial bomb. /NMG

Five children have died in an explosion in Banisa, Mandera County, officials, witnesses have said.

Banisa Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner Mathias Chisambo was quoted as saying the school children were playing with a grenade they had found in a grazing field a day earlier.

Mandera children
Pieces of clothes hang on a tree following an explosion that killed five children in Mandera on December 21, 2017. PHOTO: NMG

“They picked up the device on Wednesday and played with it until it exploded on Thursday evening,” Chisambo said as quoted in the Nation.

Area MCA Bashir Ibrahim Alio told journalists that the device could be a colonial bomb left by the British.

READ:  High Court awards KSh 4m to girl strip-searched by police

The pupils who lost their lives are aged between 12 and 16 years.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR