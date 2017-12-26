Notorious Githurai 45 bus kills 3 in Kericho

Three people, including a police officer lost their lives on Christmas Day in a road accident involving a Nairobi Githurai Sacco bus in Kericho County.

Many more received serious injuries in the crash that occurred at the Kericho-Kisumu junction and are fighting for their lives at Kericho District Hospital, the Nation reports.

The bus, a 52-seater, plies the Thika Road route (from Githurai 45 to Nairobi Central Business District) and was ferrying passengers to Kisumu for Christmas and New Year festivities at the time of the accident.

Zipo.co.ke has established that moments before the 7pm incident, the public watched as desperate passengers dramatically jumped out of the moving bus at Taidys and Siloam upon realising that it had developed a serious mechanical problem.

According to Kericho County Commander James Mugera, the brakes of the bus failed before the driver lost control.

“The bus’ brakes failed as it went down the slope from town. As it approached Kisumu road, where traffic police conduct checks, a lorry was negotiating the spikes,” he noted.

“The bus then hit the lorry before landing in a swampy ditch.” Mr Mugera added.

The runaway bus hit a Traffic cop who died on the spot at the said roadblock even as the commander said they can only account for 31 passengers who were receiving treatment at the hospital.

He went on to add that the whereabouts of those who jumped out of the moving bus could not be immediately established.

Queries have now arisen as to how the bus belonging to Githurai Travellers Sacco was allowed to ply the 400-kilometre route from the capital to Kisumu considering police and the NTSA officers were conducting spot-checks on the roads this festive season.

Ntsa has also been conducting vehicle roadworthiness on the busy Nairobi outbound routes raising more questions as to how the bus was allowed to operate with faulty brakes.