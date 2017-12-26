Raila Odinga rouses emotions with Christmas message

National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, says Kenyans will be abundantly blessed in 2018 and that justice will be served for those who lost loved ones during the 2017 elections.

In a long Christmas message seen by Zipo.co.ke, dated Monday, December 25, the Nasa honcho assured Kenyans that things will be different in 2018 but they have to be patient for it.

“I would like to assure you that although things may seem dark, ‘The darkest hour is always just before the dawn,” part of his Facebook post reads.

Raila also reminded his supporters that the Nasa coalition is still very determined to push for reforms and that plans have been put in place for the next course of action.

“The patience Kenyans have exercised thus far will shortly yield results as our plans are complete and our resolve very steady,” he noted.

Citing those who lost loved ones in the chaotic post-2017 presidential elections, the Opposition leader said he was confident that the lost lives will not be for nothing.

“We shall not forget the victims and will do everything it takes to ensure that their deaths will not have been in vain,” he said.

Nasa leaders have vowed to go on with its plans to swear-in Raila Odinga as president and have put the timelines at early 2018 adding that dialogue was no longer an option.

“We had been urged to put on hold our inauguration plan to allow for dialogue. We did so but the other side was not interested. Now our patience is running out,” Odinga said recently during a burial in Vihiga.