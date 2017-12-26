Panic not, I’ll be sworn in.. Raila assures supporters

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has said that plans to be sworn in as the “people’s president” are still on but asked his supporters to be patient.

“My supporters should not panic, I am soon going to take the oath. I feel your concern.” He said at St Peters Nyamira parish on Monday, December 25.

“That is why everywhere I go you always give me a Bible to take oath. Let us be patient and wait for the right time,” he added.

According to the former presidential candidate, 2018 will be the year when Kenyans will be freed from the shackles of the Jubilee administration led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“As Nasa, we are confident at reclaiming our stolen victory. Those who think that we will forget and move on should wake up from their slumber as we will fight for our victory,” Mr Odinga said.

He went on to urge his fellow country people not to despair because the new year is “very dear to us”, because year holds a lot of luck to most Kenyans who have been oppressed by the dictatorial government.

On Attorney General Githu Muigai’s cautioning about the controversial swearing-in because it is treasonable, Mr Odinga said that he is not doing anything illegal.

Raila maintained that he won the August 8 presidential election, sentiments that were echoed by his close associate James Orengo, who noted during the service that the former will become President in 2018 after the Jubilee government is kicked out of office.

“Uhuru will be taken down by Nasa, which will provide Kenyans with good leadership headed by Raila Odinga,” the Siaya Senator said.

In tow were Governor Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), MPs Dr Oburu Oginga (East African Legislative Assembly), Sam Atandi (Alego Usonga), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) and Dr Gideon Ochanda (Bondo).