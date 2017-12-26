Governor Kiraitu calls for KCSE exams remarking

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has poked holes into the 2017 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination results and is calling for the exams be marked afresh.

According to Mr Murungi, he was shocked by the mass failure of students noting that his county did not perform well as compared to the recent past.

Mr Muringi who was meeting Naomi Kawira who was the top student in the country, in Nkubu, Imenti South, the county boss said that national schools in the region – such as – Meru School failed to make it to the top 100 schools nationally.

St Mary’s Igoji was ranked the top secondary school in the county and was 93 nationally.

“We’re surprised we’ve not performed to our expectations. Our top schools like Meru School are not among the top 100 schools.

“It’s only St Mary’s Igoji that was position 93 and top in the county. We believe Meru deserves better so I support those calling for the exams to be re-marked,” he noted.

Mr Murungi said it is a disaster for the county since it has produced fewer students who performed well and the top courses will get fewer students.

There has been an uproar in the manner the results for this years results were released by Education CS Fred Matiang’i and the mass failure of students countrywide but the ministry insists the process was above board.