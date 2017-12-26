Ciru Muriuki: Popular TV presenter opens up about rare ailment

Media personality Ciru Muriuki continues to rise the ladder of her career never mind that she lost her job last year when Nation FM closed shop. She is now a regular NTV the Trend host..

The screen siren has managed to amass quite a gathering and has become popular thanks to her boldness and charming persona.

Not long ago, the bubbly journalist joined the K24 family after co-hosting The Trend for months and sitting in for Larry Madowo when the latter was absent globetrotting.

It was a surprise to Kenyans when they woke up to the news recently that the Ciru had gone under the knife no thanks to endometriosis, the same disease Jahmby suffers from. In an emotional post on social media, Ciru thanked Njambi Koikai for making it possible for women to speak out about their issues.

“@jahmbykoikai [Njambi Koikai] you’re a rock star for bringing awareness to endometriosis. So many of us are suffering in silence, faced with physicians who don’t really care. I remember one who insinuated that my pelvic pain was caused by an STD. SURELY. Anyways, I had a laparoscopic procedure yesterday to remove a large haemorrhagic ovarian cyst. I’m a little sore, but on the mend. We need a cure. We do.. “ Ms Muriuki wrote on Instagram and attached a photo of herself in hospital -see below.

Until Sunday, December 24, Ciru had not revealed about her ailment but decided to open up about it in a bid to encourage her fans more so women fans suffering from the same or any other ailment.