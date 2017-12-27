He is not my intellectual peer, David Ndii slams Uhuru Kenyatta

National Super Alliance chief strategist, David Ndii, cannot work for President Uhuru Kenyatta or the Jubilee government for he lacks the respect for both.

According to Ndii, he and the President are not peers on any level and it would be impossible to work together on project Kenya.

“I don’t think he is qualified to chart the course on how I can contribute to my country. Uhuru is not my peer professionally, intellectually… anywhere,” the controversial economist said in an interview on KTN News.

“You would have to work with them every day… I don’t respect them. I think (it would) be dishonest. I would have to pretend and call them ‘sir’, which I wouldn’t mean. And I am a principled person.” Dr Ndii noted.

His sentiments come just weeks after he was dramatically arrested while holidaying with his family at the Coast and charged with inciting the public.

David Ndii has characteristically criticised and even detained by successive governments as he fights for what he terms as people’s rights in the last 25 years or so.

“There is the presumption in Kenya that only in government can you make contributions to society…that what I am doing is not important,” he said during the sit down.

Ndii defended the Nasa coalition’s resolve to swear in Raila Odinga saying it was far from treason as told by Attorney General Githu Muigai adding that his push for secession comes from an intellectual process.

“The issue of secession was simply an intellectual thought. It will be implemented if the people have the will. The journey started with Coast leaders having their inaugural sitting last Sunday and raising their needs as a region. They want to start negotiations on secession in January.” Ndii said.

Noting that the new dictatorship model was not working, the activist said the swearing-in of Raila will happen but was qucik to add that they will not march to State House.