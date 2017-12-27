Elderly woman forces Raila to lift the Bible, declare himself President [PHOTO]

Drama unfolded on Christmas Day after an elderly woman emerged from the congregation of St. Peter’s ACK in Bondo and approached the National Super Alliance chief Raila Odinga who was addressing worshipers, and forced him to lift the Bible.

The staunch supporter threatened to forcefully swear-in the Opposition leader just in case someone had chickened out following a botched oath-taking on Jamhuri Day.

The old woman reportedly insisted that the former Prime Minister take the oath to become the people’s president as he had promised his supporters.

Playing along and with a wide smile, Mr Odinga lifted the holy book as directed by the senior citizen, perhaps not to disappoint the old woman amid applause and cheers from the congregates.

It was an awkward moment for the Opposition leader as the old lady ordered him to declare himself the president, hinting at the trickiness of the swearing-in affair which the State has warned to be high treason.

Raila who lost to Jubilee’s Uhuru Kenyatta in the August and October presidential elections, instead moved to assure those still in doubt that he was going to take the oath when the right time comes.

“I want the doubting Thomases to know that I will be sworn in as the People’s President in the coming weeks,” Mr Odinga said.

According to him, he is not going to give up on the planned inauguration because he believes he won on August 8 but his victory was snatched away.

“I will not rest until I reclaim my victory. I understand how eagerly you are waiting to see me taking oath but be assured that next year will be a good year for all Kenyans,” Mr Odinga noted.