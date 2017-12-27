Comedian Inspector Mwala in Mombasa Road accident

Popular Kenyan comedian, Davis Mwambili, known better known as Inspector Mwala, was involved in a road accident on December 26, 2017 (Boxing Day).

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the crash happened along Mombasa Road, Nairobi and left Mwala who has cracked the ribs of Kenyans with his comical skits for over two decades, nursing serious injuries.

The actor rose to prominence thanks to the legendary TV show Vitimbi and currently runs his weekly show Inspekta Mwala on Citizen TV.

According to reports, Mr Mwambili is currently hospitalised but is in stable condition even as fans poured on social media to wish their favourite comedian a quick recovery.

Below is a sample of what they said:

