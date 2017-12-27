This video of a drunk Raila Odinga got the internet excited

He was drinking with his buddies on Christmas Day

A clip has surfaced on social media of National Super Alliance head, Raila Odinga, enjoying himself and letting off steam with a drink or two with his peers on Christmas Day.

The short video (46 seconds long) caused division amongst Kenyans on social media with a faction getting overjoyed at seeing the Opposition leader partying the night away while others were left wondering just how the video “leaked”.

It was a breath of fresh air however to see the former Prime Minister who has been under intense pressure by his supporters to since the botched swearing-in ceremony, loosening up a bit and enjoying the festive season.

In the clip seen by Zipo.co.ke, Mr Odinga and some of the drinking buddies don Santa caps with blinking lights, and the Nasa head is addressing those at he table while standing and goes on to propose a toast to the coalition and the bright future ahead.

Odinga is heard urging his supporters to remain focused and have some faith as Canaan was now in sight and it was just a matter of time before they occupied the land of milk and honey.

The Opposition leader has previously maintained that he will be sworn in early in the new year and has even termed 2018 as the year of good deeds for Kenyans for they will be freed from the yoke of the Jubilee government.

Here’s the video: