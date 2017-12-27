Millie Odhiambo overjoyed after CS Wamalwa was stoned in Vihiga

She says she can now enjoy the festivities

Suba North Member of Parliament, Millie Odhiambo, is overjoyed after Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa was heckled and chased from a function on Boxing Day in Mbale.

The controversial legislator who is also a strong critic of the Jubilee administration, noted that her Christmas was now made after youths in Mbale chased away the CS from the annual Maragoli cultural festival.

Millie just couldn’t wrap her head around Wamalwa gatecrashing a function he was not invited instead of spending time with his family and loved ones.

“Eugene Wamalwa has been chased in Vihiga? Then now I can say merry Xmas and happy new year folks. I can even dance to Papi’s Seya,” Millie said before adding: “What’s up with Eugene Wamalwa?”.

The Water CS was shielded by ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli when rowdy youths turned against him.

Mudavadi went on to say that Mr Wamalwa had not been invited to the function but he arrived with the aim of disrupting it.

Meanwhile, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has accused Mudavadi of organising Wamalwa’s eviction from the event and wondered what the Nasa co-principal stood to gain.

Kuria asked police to shoot anyone who throws stones like it happened in Vihiga.