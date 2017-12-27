Diamond Platnumz spends KSh 952,000 on son’s birthday

Popular Tanzanian Musician, Diamond Platnumz, splashed a whopping Tsh20 million (Ksh952,000) on his son’s birthday this past weekend in his lavish mansion in South Africa.

The celebration brought together the Bongo superstar and his Ugandan wife and socialite Zari Hassan amid a tense marriage following the singer’s cheating with Tanzanian vixen Hamisa Mobetto and even siring a baby.

According to a report by SDE which quoted a confidant of Diamond’s, the artiste spent the staggering amount to host the birthday party on Christmas Eve in South Africa.

Baby Nillan, their second born, was celebrating his first birthday.

The lavish party was hosted inside Diamond’s mansion and was graced by South Africa’s continental stars Mafiki Zolo.

The amount however is just pocket change considering the highly-marketable star charges Ksh5 million for a gig outside Tanzania.

Early this month he gifted his cousin Rommy Jones a mansion worth Ths100 million (Sh4.5 million) on his wedding day.