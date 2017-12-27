Raila Odinga is a heroic loser – Mutahi Ngunyi [VIDEO]

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga is heroic, albeit a losing one, according to controversial political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi.

In the latest installment of his weekly Fifth Estate videos, Prof Ngunyi claims that Raila finds solace in losing, that he is now desperate after the country showed signs of moving on.

Together with his Forthall School of Government students, the renown ‘Tyranny of Numbers’ political analyst awarded various awards to leaders who made an impact in the year 2017.

According to Ngunyi and his team, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chair Wafula Chebukati is the Forthall man of the year. The choice was arrived at because the electoral boss didn’t lose focus even after many moments of doubt.

President Uhuru Kenyatta received the statesman of the year award mostly because he prevented the country from breaking into war at a time when everything pointed to a repeat of 2007.

Uhuru’s right hand man otherwise known as 2013 kingmaker, Deputy President William Ruto was awarded best actor in a supporting role because according to Prof Ngunyi and crew, the DP had proven himself and he will easily become president in 2022.

Nasa co-principals; Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula happen to be the most cheated leaders of the year according to Mrs. K, a lawyer. The trio got it wrong because they knew all along that Raila stood little chance at presidency in the August General Election but followed him blindly.

Finally, the guys at Forthall have termed Chief Justice David Maraga a traitor saying he will carry the tag on his forehead for as long as he lives. The CJ apparently threw the country into turmoil by nullifying President Uhuru Kenyatta’s clear win in September. 2M says the move was an attempted civilian coup which arrived dead.

And lastly, former IEBC Commissioner Roselyn Akombe got the award for the most deluded act of the year. According to the team, Akombe is a traitor who wished failure to the country.

Here is the full video: