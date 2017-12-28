Kalonzo Musyoka sneaks back into the country

The National Super Alliance second-in-command, Kalonzo Musyoka, is back in the country after a ten-week stay in Germany where he was attending to his ailing wife Pauline who was receiving specialised treatment.

Mr Musyoka is also the Wiper Party leader and arrived back in the country on Wednesday at 2am with reports indicating that he is scheduled to visit the family of his close ally, the late Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze.

The former vice president’s political “in tray” is full and is expected to declare his stand on the swearing-in of his boss Raila Odinga in his first public appearance. Musyoka was to be sworn-in alongside Mr Odinga in the botched inauguration on Jamhuri Day but he was a no-show.

His absence from the political arena has been the topic of many discussions and debates within and outside the opposition more so over his dedication to the Nasa cause.

Kalonzo left the country a day after he and Nasa leader Raila Odinga withdrew from the October 26 repeat presidential poll, one that gave President Uhuru Kenyatta his second term.

“Our country is at a pivotal point in history where, once again, we find ourselves in the valley of decision; this time whether to ascend to a new era of true democracy through electoral integrity and legitimacy or descend further into the abyss of electoral malpractice and injustice, by accepting and moving on,” part of Kalonzo’s Christmas message sent to newsrooms read.

Musyoka arrives at a tricky time for the Nasa coalition, which is under intense pressure from supporters to swearing-in of Mr Odinga as the peoples’ president, an exercise the State warns would be treasonous and carries a death sentence.