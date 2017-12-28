Akothee pays tribute to her visiting mzungu Sponsor [PHOTOS]

Flamboyant musician Akothee joined a host of other local celebrities to share how there festivities are unfolding especially after Christmas.

The songstress spent the big day with her loved ones and from the look of things, she really had fun, if the photos she shared online are anything to go by.

The ‘Baby Daddy’ hitmaker was lucky to have amongst her guests this Christmas, her Swiss ex boyfriend and dad to one of her two sons.

Her elderly mzungu is Oyoo’s father (the singer’s last born child) and made sure he spoilt them with gifts on Christmas day.

Akothee then took to social media to appreciate him by showering him with praise noting that most men his age choose to spend Christmas with slay queens but being the great man he is, the good old doctor chose to be with them.

While men at your age be rolling and changing women like clothes on festive season! Popping champagne and painting tables black to fulfil their lust, you are here making sure our children feel the fatherly warmth, wuon oyoo daktari, I will let you have the children anytime of the day, hata huyu nitazaa nikuletee France apate passport ya huko 😂😂😂 tikiti babake Nelly atanunua…

In there, Akothee revealed that she is expecting her sixth born and that the person responsible is her manager/”boyfriend” Nelly Oaks. I would take the last part of that sentence with a bucket o salt if I were you.