Are you and Uhuru still friends?.. Granddaughter surprises Raila Odinga

The Opposition leader Raila Odinga found himself in an awkward place after one of his granddaughters innocently asked him what his relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta was like.

In a video that was uploaded on YouTube by Citizen TV, the National Super Alliance honcho whose family and that of the founding father Jomo Kenyatta have had a long standing rivalry, was forced to respond to the young girl who could not hide her curiosity regarding the relationship between the two political giants amidst apparent growing friction.

“So are you and Uhuru still friends?” She is heard asking during a tour with her grandfather Raila at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Museum (JOOM) in Bondo.

The opposition leader responded to the affirmative saying his relationship with the president was warm, but his granddaughter didn’t seem convinced.

“You two are friends? Even now?” She pursued, something that Raila confirmed was the case. “Ai!” She gestured.

Later on, during an interview with the television station, the former presidential candidate went on to clarify that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family enjoyed a cordial relationship, never mind the long-standing political squabbles which continue to worsened after the highly-contentious 2017 presidential elections.

“I don’t have any issues with the President as a person. We have a relationship as families, as you saw in the pictures in the museum. We have a long history,” He said.

Watch the video below courtesy of Citizen TV: