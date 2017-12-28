Sonko to spend KSh 1.5billion to rid Nairobi of street families

A new crop of sweets-selling street kids are taking over the CBD

Nairobi County has budgeted Sh1.5 billion for an ambitious project to end the menace of street families in the capital.

This will be achieved through the County Annual Development Plan (CADP) 2018/2019 tabled at the Nairobi County Assembly and the move comes at a time when there is an upsurge of street families hence growing concerns of insecurity.

Nairobi’s CBD is filled with glue sniffing boys and girls who have now been joined by children hawking sweets while others in the company of their mothers beg passersby for money.

What is puzzling though is that many of these street urchins are not seen in town at night creating the assumption that they have a place to sleep and only resurface during the day.

Their numbers have also shot up during the school holidays.

“Inadequate security services within rehabilitation centres are making rescued children return to the streets, posing security threats,” a report reads.

The Consortium of Street Children estimated in 2016 that there were over 60,000 street children in Nairobi alone.

The report tabled by Deputy Speaker and Ruai MCA John Kamangu will see Sh24.8 million go towards provision of basic needs, services, guidance, cancelling and detoxification.

Sh12 million will go towards social mapping, removal of street children from the CBD and its environs and transportation.