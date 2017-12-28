Makueni cop shoots boss dead, injures two colleagues

A colleague overheard him saying he was was going to kill someone

A police officer has shot to death his boss before injuring his two colleagues in a confrontation at a police station in Makueni County.

The policeman who has been identified as Constable Friday Barasa is now on the run following the Wednesday, December 27 incident where he shot dead the area deputy Officer Commanding Station (OCS) inspector Dennis Wanjala and injured two other officers.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the accused used an AK47 rifle to commit the crime although it remains unclear what prompted the confrontation.

It is said Mr Barasa had been deployed to the report office on the said day before he started behaving uneasy saying he was going to kill someone.

The story goes that one of the colleagues overheard Barasa say so and informed other officers at the station prompting the deputy OCS and two constables to go to the report office to establish why Barasa vowed to kill.

“Upon seeing the officers, Barasa opened fire killing the OCS and injured two other officers. He later escaped with his rifle,” the Standard quoted a senior officer in the area.

Hunt is still on for the officer who is at large, armed and in uniform even as the two injured officers continue to nurse shoulder and leg bullet wounds, respectively.

The body of the deceased was moved to the Makueni Referral Hospital mortuary.