How Uhuru is splitting NASA by isolating Raila Odinga

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party is working with a March 2018 deadline to isolate Opposition leader Raila Odinga from his co-principals in a two-pronged approach of government appointments and a divide-and-rule approach, the Nation reports.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the ruling party has gone all out to pocket the National Super Alliance co-principals; Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka with a proposal to be included in government while also targeting various softies in Mr Odinga’s ODM.

The ruling party is also burning the midnight oil to paint ODM as a bully in Nasa with the aim of convincing the smaller and weaker parties to walk out of the coalition.

Mr Mudavadi has already confirmed that he has been approached to jump on the Jubilee bandwagon.

“Some leaders in Jubilee are pleading with me to abandon the reform train,” Mudavadi who is also the ANC leader said in a statement shared by his party on Tuesday.

He said the Jubilee leaders were asking him to slow down his support for Mr Odinga who has vowed to frustrate President Kenyatta and his government during the second term.

“(They are saying) that I should calm down; let them get on the gravy train,” Mr Mudavadi noted.

“They don’t know what steel I am made of.” He warned, adding, “This is my New Year message to them; let me assure you I cannot jump off this electoral justice reform train into an empty cattle carriage,” he said.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale is quoted as saying that it is Mr Odinga’s co-principals who will in the end decide whether the former Prime Minister will retire from politics adding that his retirement package was ready.

“We have no political intention, but his Nasa principals have up to March to decide on his political retirement or if he is running in 2022. That decision is important to them more than it is to Jubilee,” the Garissa Township MP said.