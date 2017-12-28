Eric Omondi introduces his cute sisters and fisis can’t keep calm [PHOTO]

Undoubtedly Kenya’s most popular comedian, Eric Omondi, is a very proud brother this festive season.

The YouTube star who has constantly cracked the ribs of his fans since emerging on the entertainment scene some years back, has introduced his two younger sisters and in the process causing excitement online.

Omondi’s sisters are what they describe as beauty and brains, they completed High school and primary school this year and passed with flying colours. The older one scored a B plain in her KCSE while the other managed an impressive 351 marks out of the possible 500 in the just announced results.

“Let me introduce you to the younger Omondi’s… The Gorgeous lady on my right is Pollate Omondi our lastborn alipata 351 points kwa KCPE🙌 anaenda Pangani Girls and the Beautiful lady on my left is Rose Omondi our Fifth born.. Alipata B kwa KCSE🔥🔥👏👏👏 from Lwak Girls anaenda JKUAT… From tomorrow I am going back to Nairobi with them… They are finally coming to stay with me because they earned it!!! But first nawapeleka holiday😊😊😊..” Mr funnyman wrote on Instagram as the below photo’s caption.

Below read what people said:

Lilly: Big bro duties…kudos brathee.

Emkingkashkeed: Haha Eric Omondi inaonekana pia mimi ntakuwa guest wako oftenly.

Babyras: Can I come stay with you too🙈.

Sheanny: Brothee si unipeeko mmoja akimaliza school na marry akuwe wife for life?

Gmikaya: That’s so sweet.. I love you ….God bless you such responsible guy…but they so beautiful how will u handle hyenas @ericomondi.Naskymu: Hapo kwa JKUAT naona shida mafisi wameanza pressure ups cute

euphy_de_modelAwesome, family first always! 💓.

Geffconte: So when you’re going to stay with you’re blood sisters mpaka utangaze ?tabia mbaya.

Richiekairo: You have opened the door for Team Mafisi 😣 @ericomondi.

Lulumarsha: Wow,great achievements, they deserve it💜.

Mosestyson: Haya welcome to Nairobareh…land of hyenas.

Fijiankipsis: Huyo wa left naeza kumhost pale JKUAT

Florencemulama: Beautiful girls. Motivate them and ask them to continue working hard.