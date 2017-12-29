NASA will allow Uhuru to rule for two years, Kalonzo Musyoka reveals

National Super Alliance second in command, Kalonzo Musyoka, on Thursday, December 28, alluded to what the coalition intends to discuss with President Uhuru Kenyatta should he agree to dialogue with them.

Speaking in public for the first time since jetting back from Germany where he has been tending to his ailing wife, at the home of the late former Kitui West MP an close ally Francis Nyenze, Mr Musyoka hinted that Nasa intends to inform the President that he will be allowed to be in power for two years before Kenyans go to the polls afresh.

According to the Wiper party head, the Opposition is convinced that Raila Odinga won the August 8 presidential election that was declared null and void by the Supreme Court but for the sake of peace in the country, they will allow Uhuru to be in power for the said period.

“If I were Uhuru I would say, you Kalonzo and Raila allow me to be in power for two years then we go to the ballot. We can agree on that. This will allow for electoral reforms to avoid vote rigging,” Kalonzo said.

On the contentious swearing-in, the former veepee said he and Mr Odinga will take the oath of deputy president and president, respectively, if Uhuru does not allow dialogue.

Mr Musyoka challenged the head of state to show his love for the country and allow round table discussion with the opposition to end the political stalemate that emanated from the August 8 polls.

This is a sharp contradiction to what his boss Raila said recently, that dialogue was no longer an option as President Kenyatta had showed no interest over the same.