TSC can transfer teacher who had love affair with student -Court

A Nakuru court has refused to force the Teachers Service Commission to reinstate a teacher accused of having a love affair with his student.

Employment and Labour Relations Judge Steven Radido ruled that the commission did not violate Hezron Silunya’s rights in suspending him from Moi Girls’ High School-Eldoret and subsequently transferring him to another school.

“The court is satisfied that the process undertaken by the TSC was in compliance with the law. Silunya’s rights were not violated,” the judge noted.

Zipo.co.ke has established that the TSC had received several anonymous letters dated January 17, 2014, authored by people who said they were parents’ representatives and students about the claims against Silunya.

The commission sent a team of two investigators who found that the allegations against Mr Silunya were credible and in March, he was served with a letter of interdiction.

One of the allegations as indicated in the letter, was that Silunya was of immoral behaviour by having a love relationship with his student.

“On several occasions during the year 2013, you enticed her by buying her foodstuffs and gifts and on October 18, you had bought her a birthday cake and chips, leading to her sneaking into your house on November 10 at around midnight while you were a teacher at Moi Girls’ High School-Eldoret,” reads part of the later.

Silunya’s defences did not convince TSC officials and once the disciplinary hearing was concluded, he was found guilty and was suspended for four months without pay.

He was later posted to a new school, but he never reported as he sought an order to bar the TSC from transferring him and a declaration that his constitutional rights were violated.