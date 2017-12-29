Duale slams Jubilee MPs in house leadership row

Majority Leader in the National Assembly, Aden Duale, has faulted four Jubilee MPs who were dewhipped from House committees for seeking court’s redress instead of seeking solutions through the party’s internal mechanisms.

In a statement seen by Zipo.co.ke, the Garissa Township MP noted that it is the sole mandate of a political party that sponsors an MP to Parliament to dewhip a member or not.

“Pursuant to Standing Order 173, it is the parliamentary party that sponsored a member to Parliament that has the mandate to nominate a member to a committee. Simply put, Jubilee or Nasa as the case may be, determines which member should be in which committee. It is this determination that the committee on selection relies on in selecting members to committees,” Duale said as quoted in the Nation.

According to the vocal legislator, party discipline among members is important, saying it is the reason why it is a prerogative of the party.

If any member feels aggrieved with the decision of the party, Duale said, then they can seek redress from the Political Parties Tribunal established under the Political Parties Act 2011.

The tribunal is mandated to determine wrangles between political outfits, disputes between an independent candidate and a political party and disputes between coalition partners.

The Majority leader went on to add that the ruling party will explore all options in order to ensure that no region is sidelined in constitution of committees.

“Suffice it to say the Jubilee Party has several options it can explore including reconstituting its committees and this is an inherent right recognised for all parliamentary parties in the National Assembly Standing Orders,” Mr Duale said.

Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali, last week dewhipped MPs Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Silas Tiren (Moiben), David Bowen (Marakwet East) and James Gakuya (Embakasi North) after they defied the Jubilee’s position on the sharing of House committee slots.

Justice John Mativo this past Wednesday temporarily halted the decision to strip the legislators of their positions after they went to court.