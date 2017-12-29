‘Hessy wa Kayole’ killed 80 Gaza members in 2017

Apart from a seemingly never-ending electioneering, 2017 will be unforgettable in the way gangs terrorised residents of Nairobi especially in the Eastlands area.

Outlawed activities by members of the dreaded Gaza gang also known as Portmore, are among the things Nairobians will struggle to wipe off their memory as the year comes to an end.

The gang reigned terror in most informal settlements in Eastlands which was characterised by a trail of deaths and injuries. Their aim was to create a dreaded empire to enhance their criminal activities.

But authorities took note and responded with more intense fire with Zipo.co.ke establishing that 80 members of the gang have been killed this year alone in several parts of the city and on the outskirts.

The gang borrows its name from a similar group led by popular Jamaican dancehall artiste, Vybz Kartel, who is serving a life sentence after he was found guilty in a murder case.

Caught in the Eastlands crossfire are at least eight police officers whose fire arms were also stolen from them.

A special squad was formed to track down the gang and the officers even formed a Facebook page with many titles where they freely interacted with the members of the gang.

That is how the dreaded Hessy wa Kayole and its namesakes Hessy wa Dandora, and Hessy wa Huruma among others came into being. It purpose was to communicate with the youth in the criminal gang.

“Hessy” is a slang for police officer. It is a popular term among many youth, especially in Nairobi’s Eastlands.