How a watchman prevented robbery at KCB bank in Kerugoya

An attempt by thugs to steal money from Kenya Commercial Bank was thwarted by a night guard in the early morning of December 24.

If the planned robbery had been successful, it would have been the second one this year after the bank sensationally lost Sh50 million at its Thika branch after thugs dug a tunnel into the lender’s strong room last month.

The robbers reportedly gained entry into the well-protected facility in Kerugoya town in Kirinyaga County through the roof after cutting off the metal bars.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the robbers had planned the robbery very well and used axes to cut the truss before landing in the banking hall using ropes.

The Standard reports that they then proceeded to the alarm system and disabled it before making their way to the bank’s safe, where they started drilling into the wall to gain access to where the money was stored.

“But after disabling the alarm system, the bank’s ATM lights went off, which made the guard sense there was some intrusion in the facility,” a source who sought anonymity told the paper.

It is at that point that the guard alerted the police at a nearby police station who arrived to find the robbers had fled.

The facility beefed up its security on Christmas Day including having armed officers stand guard at night inside the gate.

When the bank resumed business on Thursday, December 28, some artisans could be seen atop the roof carrying out repairs.