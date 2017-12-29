Police arrest ex Migori MCA in job scam

Police have apprehended a former county representative over an alleged employment extortion racket in which one of his alleged victims lost Sh600,000.

Where as he confirmed the arrest of the suspect from Rongo, Migori County Police Commander Joseph Nthenge declined to comment further saying doing so could jeopardise their investigations.

Zipo.co.ke has established that the former MCA has been collecting money from desperate and unsuspecting job seekers with promise that he will have them employed by the county government.

His luck however finally ran out after a secondary school teacher, whom he had promised a job as a chief officer for Finance, discovered he had been conned.

The teacher is said to have gone to Governor Okoth Obado to demand his employment letter only to discover that he was part of a job scam.

According to the victim, he had been sending money to the former county rep’s phone number.

The politician reportedly made him speak to a person he believed was Obado, only to realise much later that he had been speaking with impostors.