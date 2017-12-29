Drama as Larry Madowo and boy child crusader clash

Popular NTV journalist Larry Madowo on Wednesday, December 27 unburied the hatchet and renewed his forgotten rivalry with self-proclaimed boy child activist and blogger Cyprian Nyakundi after issuing a humiliating statement on the latter.

The globetrotting Sidebar host took to his newspaper column to lash out at men who were taking Cyprian Nyakundi’s advice and urged them not to go back to the “dark ages”.

Mr Nyakundi has become quite the discussion online with his outspoken take on the so call “slay queens” as he protects their biggest victim -the boy child.

Using his “Nyakundi said No,” slogan (which I must admit is creatively funny), the Twitter bigwig has been rubbing ladies (read feminists) the wrong way.

According to Larry, Nyakundi’s followers are on the wrong side of history, and is cautioning them against listening to the controversial blogger.

“Let us not take this hatred or contempt for women into 2018 because it belongs in the Dark Ages. If you’re getting your “manly” orders from a disgraced blogger, maybe that should be the obvious sign that you’re misguided and on the wrong side of history. If you don’t think so, maybe you two deserve each other,” reads part of Larry Madowo’s brutal piece.

This is not the first time these two are coming for each other’s jugular, back in 2015, Nyakundi sued the journalist for defamation over an alleged article which claimed that the he was being used as a weapon to tarnish others’ names.