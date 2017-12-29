Bahati risks big with 20,000 people New Year eve concert

It’s that time of the year again when every artiste hopes to put pen to paper and sign a contract for that all-important December 31st concert and end the past twelve months with a bang. But one musician has taken things a notch higher.

Gospel singer Bahati, if you haven’t noticed, didn’t have many performances this festive season. And no, it had nothing to do with his court case where he is accused of conning a friend and neighbour Sh 200,000.

And neither is it because he recently married the love of his life Diana Marua and a baby is on the way.

The ‘Mama’ singer has been strategising about how he will enter 2018 in style in what he says will redefine his music career. Bahati is planning a mega Sunday, 31st New Year eve concert at Thika Stadium.

The controversial singer has been holding meetings with partners and sponsors in the capital over his 20,000-man concert, a historical performance that would make him the first Kenyan artiste to pull such a move, ever. But it is not just a one-man show.

“My plan is to fill a stadium with between 20,000 and 30,000 people. I know one might say that that is too ambitious and that I am simply dreaming but with God, all things are possible. I have faith that this will happen,” he told SDE.

Bahati is going out on a limb with #EMBJesusParty which will bring rivals Groove and Totally Sold Out for the said bash in an effort to keep afloat.

Among the acts expected to grace the stage include Betty Bayo, Rufftone, Ben Githae, Mr Seed, Size 8, Wonder and other top gospel musicians. Plus top deejays and dancers.