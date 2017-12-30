August election ghosts still linger as EACC, DPP probe nullification

2017 turned out to be a unique year in Kenya in as far as elections are concerned in that Supreme Court pulled an unprecedented move by invalidating President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory.

It will be remembered that the head of state lost his cool, went berserk on national television and angrily said the issue would be revisited even as he hit the ground running to recapture his win. Which he did.

President Kenyatta and the Jubilee fraternity cried foul saying Chief Justice Maraga and three other judges conspired to carry out a judicial coup on Kenyans, sentiments two judges who dissented; Njoki Ndung’u and Jackton Ojwang, agreed with.

Months later, a previously unsuspected culprit is turning out to be behind the controversial historic judgement, at least according to early investigations. It’s non other than Supreme Court Registrar Esther Nyaiyaki.

Jubilee has accused Nyaiyaki of falsifying a report which led to the judges nullifying the election and ordering a fresh one.

The report which the judges relied upon to arrive at their judgement, said some forms 34A and 34B were either not signed or had no official serial numbers like the rest. The said forms which Nasa used as evidence in court were from Kisauni, Nyali and Likoni constituencies.

But upon a closer scrutiny, it has emerged that the said forms presented to the court were signed and had serial numbers, something that the embattled IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba confirmed.

“When I went through the said forms, I realised that all the five forms had been signed. This information can also be validated by the certified copies submitted to court,” Chiloba told investigators as quoted by the Nation.

Zipo.co.ke has now established that the offices of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have intensified investigations on Nyaiyaki with the aim of finding out if she lied to the judges to make a wrong decision.