Uhuru mourns three AIPCA bishops in Embu-Mwea road accident

They died along the Embu-Mwea road

By
Dickens Njau
-
AIPCA_Logo
AIPCA church cross on a bishops cap.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned three bishops of the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) who passed on during a crash along the Embu-Mwea road.

The trio; Bishop Philip Kubai, chairman of bishops synod from Ntonyiri Diocese, Bishop Moses Ntoreruri of Igembe Diocese and Bishop Stanley Kalulu from Igembe Central Diocese died at Mutithi on Friday night.

Uhuru Kenyatta
President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the head of state, the deaths of the three men of God was a big loss not only to their families but also to the Kenyan society at large.

He went on to urge motorists to observe traffic laws which he noted are key to road safety.

Eyewitnesses have it the vehicle the bishops were travelling in to Nairobi, after attending a church function in Embu, collided head on with another car at Wamumu on the Embu-Makutano road.

