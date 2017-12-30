Court set to rule on Governor Nyong’o’s petition

The final ruling on the petition filed to challenge election of Kisumu county Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o has been set for Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

The date was communicated by Kisumu High Court on Friday, December 29, through a notice co-signed by Deputy Registrar Pauline Mbulikah and Justice David Majanja.

In the petition, former Kisumu county governor Jack Ranguma, who came second, seeks the nullification of his rival’s win citing massive irregularities in the exercise.

Lawyer Richard Onsongo who was holding brief for Ranguma during the hearing of the court case, said the August 8 poll that had the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission announce Nyong’o the winner, was fatally flawed.

Ranguma is seeking the scrutiny of the ballot papers and subsequent repeat poll but the Prof insists he won fair and square.

Nyong’o, through his lawyers James Orengo and Anthony Oluoch, argue the electoral agency conducted the poll in accordance with the Constitution and the existing electoral laws.