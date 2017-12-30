Men are fisis.. Zari Hassan throws shade at Diamomd

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan is fresh from hosting her annual Zari All-White Party on November 21 at Club Guvnor.

In a recent interview with a Tanzanian entertainment news outlet, the South African-based businesswoman revealed that she isn’t worried about her nemesis Hamisa who recently gave birth to a son, after Diamond Platnumz, Zari’s hubby, cheated with her.

“It’s a free world, everybody can do what they want to do. If you want to do a party, your crowd might not be my crowd. I don’t have any problem because I have had my clients for seven years.” Zari told Ayo TV about the vixen hosting her Girl Power event on the same day she hosted hers.

Because even if you try so hard to work on a relationship.. atakula nyama, akitoka atatafuta mifupa, it’s just men..

“I don’t think there is an argument between me and her, what argument? I have never confronted her. What happened is between her and Diamond which I don’t care about. I live my life, I have my kids and work, and I have so much going on. When such things happen, I step back and put such things aside. I am focusing on my life and work. Since my ex-husband Ivan died, I am involved in a lot of things. I don’t have time to think about her because it is a waste of time.” She said when asked if the two ladies had beef.

She also noted that she is focused on her work when the issue of Diamond’s infidelity popped up.

Zari said she is now focused on her work and five kids and is making sure there future is secured financially.

“I have five kids, I have so much to do because one day, I am going to die. It’s all about how do I make my investments and my kids’ life better so that they can attend private schools. My eldest son is in New York for Christmas holidays. I need to be able to afford such things because men will always come and go. Let no one tell you otherwise. There is no guarantee, when you have your kid, that’s one thing you should put your energy into. Because even if you try so hard to work on a relationship, and be faithful and you probably got everything a man is looking for lakini atakula nyama, akitoka atatafuta mifupa, it’s just men.”

Also worth noting is that Zari said she would not greet Hamisa if they bumped into each other at an event, simply because they are not friends.