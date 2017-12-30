MP discloses how Uhuru helped him do Joho’s job in Mombasa

Journalist turned politician, Mohammed Ali aka Moha Jicho Pevu, has takes to social media to applaud President Uhuru Kenyatta for coming to the resuce of his constituents.

In a lengthy post dated Friday, December 29 and seen by Zipo.co.ke, Ali says the head of state helped him clean up Kongowea Market, the largest market in the region, despite it being a mandate of the county government which is headed by his rival Hassan Joho.

Ali who is an independent candidate, said the Governor failed in his constitutional mandate leading to his partnership with the President.

“In the spirit of putting my people first, this year I shared a podium with President Uhuru Kenyatta and asked him to help us in cleaning Kongowea market after the traders approached me saying that county government had failed in their constitutional mandate,” the youthful Nyali MP noted

“Our opponents, enemies of development twisted the whole story and came up with propaganda which at the end of the day wouldn’t solve the problem or put food on the table of any Nyalian. Since our conscience and intentions were clear, we kept our heads high focused on the prize, we didn’t answer back,” he added.

“Today, am glad to answer them with results. Despite garbage collection not being my constitutional mandate, I am glad we did it for my people. Nothing brings me satisfaction than my people being happy. The fact that the traders are happy with the new state of the market gives me full satisfaction as a leader,

“Leadership is not about throwing tantrums but offering solutions. We have awakened. We will not sleep anymore. Today, from now on, there is a new Nyali. We face neither east nor west; We face forward. God bless Nyali,” wrote Ali.

A recent study by NPA Polls Kenya has put Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho among the 7 worst performing governors in the first 100 days since the August election.