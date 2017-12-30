Hon Jaguar: Shs 50k for New Year’s eve bash?

Or is it a typo?

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles ‘Jaguar’ Kanyi entry into politics didn’t mean he will stop doing what he loves doing the most, entertaining his sea of fans.

That is why he has organised a show on the eve of New Year at a popular club in Mombasa.

But there is a small problem..

A poster he shared on his social media pages [see above] show fans will have to cough in the upwards of Sh 50,000 (going by the current exchange rates) to attend the event.

Jaguar will shed his designer suits for the show at club Lambada in Mombasa on December 31, but the said poster has made him the laughing stock because of the ticket price.

According to the poster, a single ticket goes for a whopping $500 (Sh51,000), leaving many wondering whether it was a printing error, a marketing strategy, ama mheshimiwa went to Parliament and lost it.

Below read a sample of what fans had to say:

Dan Awange: Lets be Civic, might be a typo error Entry IS…500KSH. Where is the pain in that. As to his passion of Music, Jaguar still has his fans alongside his supporters. Tukutane Lambada…..

Ngunyi Stephen: We don’t care be it ksh/USD/euros we have it and making our self there so if you don’t have a big shut up.

Sylvia Sly: 500 dollars that’s 50k Kenyan shillings uniimbie wimbo ya kigeugeu na kipepeo?😒😒.

Muli Antonio: $500×100=50k Muli Jeremmy Juma Alex Kujeni muone entry ya jaguar ni 50k 😂😂 hiyo imenunua ukambani mzima 😂😂😂😂.

Chege W. Chege: $500 is 50k. I hope I read something different.

Boaz Abu Calid: Ati entry is 500dollars yani entry ni 50000 my fren are those Kenya shillings or Zimbabwean dollars.

Boniface Ndeleva: Eti entry ni $500 really?? Hata Chris Brown alikua Mombasa na akulipisha hivo.

Jacob Mrima II: Entry ni $500 =😂😂😂😂 51597.5kshs kwani tuna lipia nini…..

Eugizy Eugene Bii: Ulienda parliament ukasahau hesabu,your show ranges from 200-500,Hiyo 50,000 Ata Chris Brown hatukumlipa😂

Paul Wuowiti: So they charge 500*104=ksh52000 kwani ni school fee tutalipa ama tutakuja kuona kigeu geu.