Kikuyu elders divided over cabinet slots

UhuRuto are yet to announce new ministers

A section of Kikuyu elders have distanced themselves from sentiments of a rival group that called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to “generously reward” the community with positions in his soon-to-be named cabinet.

According to Kiama Kia Ma, a cultural group, said through its secretary general Patrick Muiru, that Kikuyus should not expect any special favours from the Jubilee administration simply because of closeness to President Kenyatta.

“We expect cabinet appointments to reflect the face and competence of Kenyans,” Mr Muiru noted in statement adding that just like other Kenyans, they only expect balanced delivery of service and opportunities.

Mr Muiru who is also the secretary general of the National Council of Elders, was reacting to a story appearing in a local daily attributed to Rev Peter Munga.

“Kiama Kia Ma is the cultural wing of the Kikuyu Council of Elders, which is duly registered at the Attorney-General’s chambers under the Registrar of Societies,” he said as quoted in the Nation.

The National Council of Elders is the umbrella body representing elders from various communities in the country.

“Rev Munga is definitely not one of them,” Mr Muiru noted adding that the Kikuyu Council of Elders has duly elected officials and whose names are with the Registrar of Societies.

Rev Munga had identified himself as secretary general of Kikuyu Council of Elders.