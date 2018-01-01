Eyewitness who lost husband, 3 children in Migaa crash that killed 36, speaks

Kenyans woke up on new year’s eve to the sad news that a notorious blackspot had claimed yet more lives on Kenyans.

Among those who were in the ill-fated Nairobi-bound bus is Phoebe Achieng who is inconsolable after learning that her husband and three children died in the horror accident at Migaa along the Salgaa stretch on the morning of Sunday, December 31.

Ms Achieng who survived the horrific crash says she cannot trace one of her sons, the Nation reports.

The mother of four boys was travelling with her family from the lakeside city to the capital when the bus they hit a truck head-on leaving 36 dead.

Aged between two months and two years, the children were pronounced dead on arrival at Nakuru Level Five Hospital. Her husband and one son died on the spot.

“My family and I had travelled to my husband’s maternal home in Kisumu for the Christmas holiday. We had hoped to travel back to Nairobi on Sunday in order to prepare the children for the schools’ opening day on Tuesday,” the daily quoted Ms Achieng who was fighting back tears.

According to her, they had boarded the ill-fated bus at around 9pm and had left Kisumu at 11.30pm on Saturday.

She went on to add that the driver of the bus had been speeding which prompted the passengers to insist that he slows down.

“At 2.40 am the vehicle started producing fumes from the front and a smell of the brake fluid filled the bus. Shortly after, the bus started meandering on the road and that was when it rammed into the oncoming truck,” Ms Achieng recalled.

Amidst the shock and confusion after the impact, Ms Achieng said she saw her three sons and her husband on the floor of the bus, but could not help them as she was holding the two-month old baby.

“I managed to drag myself out of the wreckage with the baby who was still alive at the time, but covered in blood. It was when we arrived at the hospital that I learnt I had lost the rest of my family,” she noted.