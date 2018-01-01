Luhya elders now apologise to Wamalwa after Vihiga attack

Luhya elders have written to the Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, apologising on behalf of the community for the humiliation he suffered in Vihiga county on friday, December 26.

In the letter seen by Zipo.co.ke, the elders said they deeply regret that Mr Wamalwa was forced to flee after a hostile crowd turned against him.

“Apology to you on what happened at Mbale on December 26: On behalf of he Vihiga Cultural Society, we the undersigned wish to express our deepest regret for what happened at Mbale on the occasion of the annual Logooli cultural festival,

“You have been a regular visitor to this event. Unfortunately it so happened that this time round, the crowd was unexpectedly hostile to you,” the letter read in part.

CS Wamalwa has confirmed receiving the apology, saying he intended on making a major statement on Monday, January 1, on what transpired, the Standard on Sunday, December 31

“As a community, we can’t lose the gains we made in the last 10 years in pursuit of Luhya unity. We honestly cannot allow such an incident to reverse the progress we achieved,” Wamalwa noted.

As reported earlier, Wamalwa was forced to take to his heels after his visit to a cultural event went awry, forcing his bodyguards to whisk him away from a hostile crowd that stoned his vehicles.

Zipo.co.ke has now established that the area residents expected their senator, George Khaniri, to show up only for Wamalwa to appear. They chanted “we don’t want Jubilee”.

Police reportedly fired in the air to disperse the crowd that was baying for Wamalwa’s blood even as National Super Alliance co-principal Musalia Mudavadi and Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli shielded the CS to safety.