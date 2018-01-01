Tana River residents demand for guns to fight al Shabaab

The Somali-based militia has cause havoc in the area

Tana River governor Dhadho Godhana has asked the government to give residents guns to fight al Shabaab militants hiding in the vast Boni forest and who surface to cause havoc in the neighbouring areas.

According to Mr Godhana, the rising attacks in Lamu and Garissa counties were worrying and had a negative impact on development in those regions.

Speaking at the county headquarters in Hola during new year celebrations, the county boss noted the attacks have been on the rise, never mind the heavy presence of security personnel in the area.

He said that if locals are given guns, men, women and youths would go into the forest to wipe out the Alshabaab who have become a major threat to the livelihoods of locals.

“If the government has failed let them give us permission we plan and unite as Tana River, Ijara, Lamu and come up with a resolution to the problem,” Ghodhana noted.

On the night of Friday, December 29, more than 100 al Shabaab gunmen ambushed and torched Ijara Police station and AP Camp.

Security officials managed to repulse the insurgents who burnt down the police installations upon reaching the AP camp.

There have also been rising attacks on the Garsen-Lamu road at Nyongoro area which has led to deaths of both security forces and innocent civilians.

Just this past Wednesday, the al Shabaab militia killed two people among them the driver of a canter that was carrying fish from Kipini at the same spot.

There have also been incidents of buses being ambushed and the attackers normally disappear in the Boni forest.

Dhadho just can’t understand how the heavy security machinery could not deal with the menace.

He noted how Coast regional coordinator Nelson Marwa had issued threats that security forces would bomb the forest but nothing has happened since.

“Why don’t they build camps to be manned by the security forces from Ijara, to Lamu composing of KDF, Police, AP so that they are everywhere, if they seal the area it will be difficult to be attacked from within,” Dhado said.