Mudavadi won't step down for Kalonzo in 2022 – ANC

Party to front its leader as Nasa candidate

By
Joe Baraka
-
Kalonzo Musyoka_Musalia Mudavadi
Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka (l) and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.

The Musalia Mudavadi-led Amani National Congress (ANC) doesn’t have any deals with Wiper party to automatically support its leader Kalonzo Musyoka in the 2022 presidential race.

The assumption has arisen from politicians and leaders from ANC airing their frustrations publicly and giving mixed signals about its future in the Raila Odinga-led coalition which is brain child of Mudavadi.

Raila Odinga_Bible
Kenya's opposition leader, Raila Odinga, holds a mock bible as he enacts taking oath of office as 'President' during a political rally on Sunday in Huruma, Nairobi. He is thought to be aligning himself for 2022.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula and his group has openly condemned Mr Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) accusing it of shortchanging other parties especially after the appointments of its members to different leadership House positions.

But another faction led by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has dismissed Savula’s, accusing it of trying to break up the Opposition from within citing an agreement which states that the party that produced a presidential candidate in the 2017 election won’t sponsor one come 2022.

According to former ANC secretary general, Godfrey Osotsi, only ANC, Wiper and Ford Kenya are eligible to produce the Opposition’s presidential candidate and that the party was preparing Mudavadi for the position.

Malala dismissed reports that ANC would pull out of the Nasa coalition insisting that it is a major affiliate outfit.

Meanwhile, Jubilee Party has settled for Deputy President William Ruto as his boss Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor when his second term expires.

