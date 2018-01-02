Shock as Langa’ta landlord uses faeces to evict tenants

He started by disconnecting water and electricity

By
Mercy Mbuvi
-
40 Ocean Park Apartments
Ocean Park Apartment in Nairobi's Lang'ata estate. PHOTO: CITIZEN TV

Tenants at an apartment block in Lang’ata Estate, Nairobi, were treated to a rude shock after their landlord dumped buckets of human waste in their houses after they refused to pay new rent.

The 40 Ocean Park Apartments tenants had successfully petitioned the landlord in question against increasing the rent after they rushed to court.

“You are hereby ordered to restore all the facilities such as water, electricity supply, garbage collection, security, and parking services with immediate effect,” the court told the landlord in a ruling.

The landlord whom Zipo.co.ke has identified as Joseph Kagwatha, had notified them of rent increment from KSh25,000 to KSh30,000 for the two-bedroom apartments but the tenants protested the move sparking a bitter row that ended in court.

The unrelenting landlord devised an ingenious albeit uncouth method to force out the tenants by suspending provision of essential services including cutting the water and electricity supply as well as refusing to collect the garbage.

Not just that, but Mr Kagwatha decided to pour buckets of human waste in their houses to force the tenants to vacate the premises.

