Blow as SportPesa cancels all local sports sponsorship

Kenya’s biggest betting firm SportPesa, has made good its threat to cancel all local sports sponsorship after the government slapped betting firms with a 35 percent tax.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, December 2, the betting firm CEO, Ronald Karauri, said they were left with no other option but quit the sponsorship so as to stay afloat and continue operating in Kenya.

According to Mr Karauri, a former airline captain, the pullout is effective immediately and that they have written to all sports teams and federation that they support, noting that they will save Sh600m annually from the move.

“Unfortunately, we lost the case and effective immediately and we regret this decision, we have no choice but to cancel all sponsorships we have as SportPesa,” Karauri said in a statement as quoted by Capita FM.

“This tax is on revenue before we pay the other tax, SportPesa we are here to stay and we will try to be efficient and unfortunately, we have to drop sponsorships,” Karauri noted.

Teams that will be affected by the move include football giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards who are scheduled to represent the country at the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup, respectively. The clubs have threatened to pull out of the competition due to financial constraints.

Leagues to be affected include the Kenyan Premier League and the Kenya Rugby Union with the Kenya Sevens being the biggest losers as well as the Kenya Simbas and Kenya Harlequin. Football Kenya Federation and Boxing Association of Kenya will also have to make do without Sportpesa.

“I find and hold that the new taxes do not infringe on the petitioners’ rights to property since they are aimed at serving a legitimate public interest. The legislation was legally enacted and it overrides the legitimate expectations of the betting firms,” Justice John Mativo said in the landmark ruling.

Karauri however welcomed the proposal by the government to establish Sports Lottery to fund federations, teams and individual athletes but was quick to add that it would not be enough to cater for the industry’s needs.